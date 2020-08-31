MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:
3-6-9
(three, six, nine)
01-07-17-26-38
(one, seven, seventeen, twenty-six, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $1.85 million
03-09-14-18-25, Lucky Ball: 11
(three, nine, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-five; Lucky Ball: eleven)
Estimated jackpot: $78 million
16-19-23-25-31
(sixteen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $27,000
Estimated jackpot: $56 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
McConnell chides mayors for response to destructive protests
Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell chided some big-city mayors Tuesday for showing a reluctance to "enforce the law" when ongoing protests turn destructive.
National
Study: Cancer cases likely in those exposed to atomic test
After decades of study, the National Cancer Institute said Tuesday that some excess cancer cases likely resulted from exposure to radioactive fallout that wafted across New Mexico after the U.S. government detonated the first atomic bomb in 1945. However, the exact number is unknown.
National
The Latest: Trump meets with law enforcement in Kenosha
The Latest on the Aug. 23 police shooting of Jacob Blake (all times local):
Coronavirus
Third virus vaccine reaches major hurdle: final US testing
A handful of the dozens of experimental COVID-19 vaccines in human testing have reached the last and biggest hurdle as a U.S. advisory panel suggested a way to ration the first limited doses once a vaccine wins approval.
National
Trump wades into racial tensions with visit to Kenosha
President Donald Trump dove into the latest eruption in the nation's reckoning over racial injustice on Tuesday, touring the "destruction" left by violence in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and declaring it was enabled by Democratic leaders.