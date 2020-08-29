MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:

1-7-2

(one, seven, two)

04-05-09-13-51, Star Ball: 2, ASB: 3

(four, five, nine, thirteen, fifty-one; Star Ball: two; ASB: three)

Estimated jackpot: $2.1 million

Estimated jackpot: $78 million

04-07-12-20-26

(four, seven, twelve, twenty, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $25,000

05-21-22-29-43, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 2

(five, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-nine, forty-three; Powerball: ten; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $47 million