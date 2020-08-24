MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:
9-0-3
(nine, zero, three)
17-26-30-44-45
(seventeen, twenty-six, thirty, forty-four, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $1.35 million
18-22-25-31-46, Lucky Ball: 18
(eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty-one, forty-six; Lucky Ball: eighteen)
Estimated jackpot: $57 million
01-04-14-15-30
(one, four, fourteen, fifteen, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $27,000
Estimated jackpot: $37 million
