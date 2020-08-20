MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:
4-4-8
(four, four, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $49 million
10-15-25-26-30
(ten, fifteen, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $29 million
Facebook stirs anger, abandons drilling gear on Oregon coast
Facebook's effort to build a landing site in a village on the Oregon coast for a fiber optic cable linking Asia and North America has run into serious trouble.
National
Biden seeking party, national unity as convention wraps up
Joe Biden is poised to accept the Democratic presidential nomination Thursday night, achieving the pinnacle of his nearly five-decade political career in the climax of the most unorthodox national convention in modern history.
Business
Postmaster general eyes aggressive changes at USPS after election
WASHINGTON – Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has mapped out far more sweeping changes to the U.S. Postal Service than previously disclosed, considering actions that could…
National
Delta bans purported bin Laden killer for not wearing a mask
A former Navy SEAL who has said he killed Osama bin Laden has been banned by Delta Air Lines after removing his face mask during a flight.
National
The Latest: New cases at 6-week low in Australia's hot spot
Australia's hard-hit Victoria state is reporting its lowest tally of new coronavirus cases in more than six weeks, following two weeks of unprecedented lockdown of the state capital, Melbourne.