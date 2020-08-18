MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
6-5-9
(six, five, nine)
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
21-25-28-29-31
(twenty-one, twenty-five, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $22 million
Variety
Colleges grapple with coronavirus as students return
Notre Dame and Michigan State universities became the latest colleges to move classes online because of the coronavirus on Tuesday as colleges struggle to contain outbreaks and students continue to congregate in large groups without masks or social distancing.
National
Iowa county says clinic failed to report 3,000 COVID tests
An Iowa county said Tuesday that a clinic failed to report up to 3,000 negative coronavirus test results, as concerns about inaccuracies in the state's official pandemic data continued to mount even as schools use it to determine their fall plans.
National
After years of big moments, Bill Clinton's DNC role shrinks
Few people ever have logged more time on Democratic National Convention stages than Bill Clinton.
National
Walz administration keeps up fight against Line 3
Gov. Tim Walz's administration said Tuesday it will appeal the latest approvals by state utility regulators for Enbridge Energy's plan to replace its old and corroding Line 3 crude oil pipeline across northern Minnesota.
Nation
2 strong earthquakes shake western Indonesia; no casualties
Two powerful and shallow undersea earthquakes shook western Indonesia on Wednesday, causing panic but no immediate reports of casualties or damage.