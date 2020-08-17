MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:
3-9-1
(three, nine, one)
05-06-20-27-34
(five, six, twenty, twenty-seven, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $965,000
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
05-10-12-13-16
(five, ten, twelve, thirteen, sixteen)
Estimated jackpot: $42,000
Estimated jackpot: $22 million
