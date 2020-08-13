MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:

4-4-2

(four, four, two)

09-33-34-36-40, Lucky Ball: 14

(nine, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-six, forty; Lucky Ball: fourteen)

Estimated jackpot: $31 million

05-06-18-19-21

(five, six, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $29,000

Estimated jackpot: $180 million