MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:
6-6-3
(six, six, three)
06-07-08-27-47
(six, seven, eight, twenty-seven, forty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $700,000
Estimated jackpot: $24 million
02-12-13-28-29
(two, twelve, thirteen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $169 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:6-6-3(six, six, three)06-07-08-27-47(six, seven, eight, twenty-seven, forty-seven)Estimated jackpot: $700,000Estimated jackpot: $24 million02-12-13-28-29(two, twelve, thirteen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)Estimated jackpot: $169…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Gopher 5' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:06-07-08-27-47(six, seven, eight, twenty-seven, forty-seven)Estimated jackpot: $700,000
National
Cow chase leads to helicopter rescue of California couple
A confrontation between an elderly couple and a cow and her calf required the intervention of the California Highway Patrol in Northern California this weekend.
Variety
The Latest: Kentucky gov urges schools do delay reopening
Saying "we shouldn't want our kids to be the canaries in the coal mine," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear urged schools in the state to delay reopening in-person classes until late September to provide more time to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Variety
Politically charged 'black-ish' episode gets belated home
A politically charged episode of "black-ish" from 2017 that was shelved by ABC has found a home on Hulu, a corporate sibling of the Disney-owned broadcast network.