MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:
5-2-0
(five, two, zero)
07-16-24-37-47
(seven, sixteen, twenty-four, thirty-seven, forty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $635,000
Estimated jackpot: $22 million
02-08-11-13-31
(two, eight, eleven, thirteen, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $158 million
Joe Arpaio loses sheriff's race in 2nd failed comeback bid
Joe Arpaio on Friday was narrowly defeated in his bid to win back the sheriff's post in metro Phoenix that he held for 24 years before being voted out in 2016 amid voter frustrations over his taxpayer-funded legal bills, his penchant for self-promotion and a defiant streak that led to his now-pardoned criminal conviction.
National
The Latest: Mexico cases up, warns of 'prolonged pandemic'
Mexico has posted 6,717 newly confirmed coronavirus cases, increasing the country's accumulated total to 469,407.
National
FAA employees who oversee airplane makers report pressure
Federal employees overseeing Boeing and other aircraft makers say they face pressure from the companies and fear retribution from their own bosses if they raise…
National
U.S.: Border tunnel appears to be 'most sophisticated'
An incomplete tunnel found stretching from Mexico to Arizona appears to be "the most sophisticated tunnel in U.S. history," authorities said.
The incomplete tunnel stretching from Mexico to Arizona appears to be "the most sophisticated tunnel in U.S. history," authorities said.