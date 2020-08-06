MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:
4-6-5
(four, six, five)
Estimated jackpot: $22 million
04-09-23-27-30
(four, nine, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $158 million
Portland mayor decries violent protesters as props for Trump
The mayor of Portland, Oregon, a city wracked by nearly 70 consecutive nights of unrest, on Thursday angrily denounced those who attempted to set a police precinct on fire with officers stationed inside as props in President Donald Trump's reelection campaign and said those individuals were not protesters, but criminals.
Senegal president offers condolences to Denver fire victims
The president of Senegal offered his condolences on Thursday after five people who immigrated to Colorado from the West African country were killed in a suburban Denver house fire that authorities say they suspect was intentionally set.
For three suffragists, a monument past due
Called the Women's Rights Pioneers Monument, it is to be unveiled Aug. 26 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the constitutional amendment that finally guaranteed women the right to vote.
Judge orders COVID-19 tests at California detention center
A federal judge Thursday ordered coronavirus testing of everyone held at a California immigration detention center, saying authorities had shown "deliberate indifference to the risk of an outbreak."
