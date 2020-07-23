MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:

1-8-9

(one, eight, nine)

05-06-23-33-45, Lucky Ball: 3

(five, six, twenty-three, thirty-three, forty-five; Lucky Ball: three)

Estimated jackpot: $124 million

05-17-18-23-29

(five, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $26,000

Estimated jackpot: $117 million