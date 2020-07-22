MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
8-3-6
(eight, three, six)
05-10-33-34-41
(five, ten, thirty-three, thirty-four, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $315,000
Estimated jackpot: $124 million
06-11-20-27-29
(six, eleven, twenty, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $106 million
More From Nation
National
Oregon urges judge to rein in US agents deployed in Portland
Attorneys for Oregon argued Wednesday for a restraining order against federal agents deployed to quell protests in Portland — a standoff that some legal experts have warned could lead to a constitutional crisis in an election year.
National
House votes to remove Confederate statues from Capitol
The House has approved a bill to remove statues of Gen. Robert E. Lee and other Confederate leaders from the U.S. Capitol, as a reckoning over racial injustice continues following the police killing of George Floyd, a Black man, in Minneapolis.
Variety
The Latest: Brazil reports nearly 68,000 virus infections
Brazil's health ministry has reported a record 67,860 confirmed coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours.
Variety
Sierra Club apologizes for founder John Muir's racist views
The Sierra Club apologized Wednesday for racist remarks its founder, naturalist John Muir, made more then a century ago as the influential environmental group grapples with a harmful history that perpetuated white supremacy.
National
U.S. to send out more federal agents, now to Chicago, N.M
President Donald Trump's announcement expanded the administration's intervention into local enforcement as he runs for reelection under a "law-and-order" mantle.