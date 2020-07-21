MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
6-4-2
(six, four, two)
Estimated jackpot: $113 million
14-19-21-26-30
(fourteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $106 million
