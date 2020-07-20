MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:

9-4-4

(nine, four, four)

04-12-27-30-38

(four, twelve, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $275,000

11-15-37-40-46, Lucky Ball: 6

(eleven, fifteen, thirty-seven, forty, forty-six; Lucky Ball: six)

Estimated jackpot: $113 million

03-05-08-23-30

(three, five, eight, twenty-three, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $89,000

Estimated jackpot: $106 million