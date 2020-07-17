MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:
9-2-2
(nine, two, two)
05-18-24-25-32
(five, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $245,000
12-13-21-46-57, Mega Ball: 21, Megaplier: 3
(twelve, thirteen, twenty-one, forty-six, fifty-seven; Mega Ball: twenty-one; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $101 million
08-15-16-18-28
(eight, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $55,000
Estimated jackpot: $97 million
Variety
Wisconsin's largest teachers unions call for online school
Teachers unions for Wisconsin's five largest school districts asked Gov. Tony Evers and the state's top health and education officials Monday to keep schools closed at the start of the year due to the ongoing threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic.
National
The Latest: US seeks to avoid discrimination in virus fight
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is issuing guidance on preventing discrimination on the basis of race, color and national origin in the country's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Variety
Whole Foods sued by workers for barring BLM face coverings
Whole Foods Market discriminated against its employees when it barred them from wearing Black Lives Matter face coverings while on the job, according to a federal lawsuit filed Monday in Boston.
National
Georgia Dems choose state chair to replace Lewis on ballot
Georgia Democrats have selected state Sen. Nikema Williams, chair of the state party, to replace Rep. John Lewis on the ballot in November.
National
States try again to block coal sales that Trump revived
A coalition of states on Monday renewed its push to stop the Trump administration from selling coal from public lands after a previous effort to halt the lease sales was dismissed by a federal judge.