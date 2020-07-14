MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
2-9-0
(two, nine, zero)
Estimated jackpot: $91 million
01-10-11-19-27
(one, ten, eleven, nineteen, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $87 million
Walz, Flanagan announce $100M housing assistance program
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan on Tuesday announced a $100 million housing assistance program to help Minnesotans hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
National
Biden's $2 trillion climate plan aims to reframe debate
Joe Biden released a $2 trillion plan on Tuesday to boost investment in clean energy and stop all climate-damaging emissions from U.S. power plants by 2035, arguing that dramatic action is needed to tackle climate change and revive the economy.
National
Whether inmate mentally fit for execution could cause delay
The man next on the list to be executed by the federal government after a nearly 20-year hiatus ended this week may have a better chance of avoiding lethal injection, legal experts say, because he suffers from dementia and so, his lawyers say, can no longer grasp why he's slated to die.
Coronavirus
First COVID-19 vaccine tested in US poised for final testing
The first COVID-19 vaccine tested in the U.S. revved up people’s immune systems just the way scientists had hoped, researchers reported Tuesday -- as the…
Coronavirus
