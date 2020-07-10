MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:
6-7-4
(six, seven, four)
20-27-33-38-42
(twenty, twenty-seven, thirty-three, thirty-eight, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $170,000
Estimated jackpot: $83 million
01-05-08-17-27
(one, five, eight, seventeen, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $79 million
3 deputies shot in deadly attack released from hospital
Three Northern California sheriff's deputies who were wounded in a deadly confrontation with a shotgun-wielding man have been released from the hospital, authorities said Friday.
National
Trump commutes longtime friend Roger Stone's prison sentence
President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of his longtime political confidant Roger Stone on Friday, just days before he was set to report to prison. Democrats denounced the move as just another in a series of unprecedented interventions by the president in the nation's justice system.
Nation
California couple agrees to guilty pleas in college scam
A California couple agreed Friday to plead guilty to paying $250,000 to get their daughter into the University of Southern California as a fake volleyball recruit.
Nation
Tropical Storm Fay weakens after New Jersey landfall
Fast-moving Tropical Storm Fay made landfall in New Jersey on Friday amid heavy, lashing rains that closed beaches and flooded shore town streets.
Nation
