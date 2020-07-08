MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
3-8-9
(three, eight, nine)
02-03-15-21-31
(two, three, fifteen, twenty-one, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $160,000
07-33-41-45-51, Star Ball: 1, ASB: 2
(seven, thirty-three, forty-one, forty-five, fifty-one; Star Ball: one; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $3.35 million
Estimated jackpot: $83 million
13-19-27-28-30
(thirteen, nineteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $25,000
03-10-34-36-62, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 10
(three, ten, thirty-four, thirty-six, sixty-two; Powerball: five; Power Play: ten)
Estimated jackpot: $69 million
