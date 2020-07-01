MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
7-1-9
(seven, one, nine)
18-27-34-38-43
(eighteen, twenty-seven, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $62 million
11-20-25-27-29
(eleven, twenty, twenty-five, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $51 million
Nation
