MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:
3-8-4
(three, eight, four)
05-10-29-33-47
(five, ten, twenty-nine, thirty-three, forty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
Estimated jackpot: $53 million
07-10-17-21-26
(seven, ten, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $51 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Gopher 5' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:05-10-29-33-47(five, ten, twenty-nine, thirty-three, forty-seven)Estimated jackpot: $120,000
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:3-8-4(three, eight, four)05-10-29-33-47(five, ten, twenty-nine, thirty-three, forty-seven)Estimated jackpot: $120,000Estimated jackpot: $53 million07-10-17-21-26(seven, ten, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-six)Estimated jackpot: $51…
National
Iowa governor signs abortion law amid court challenge
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Monday signed into law a bill that requires women to wait 24 hours before getting an abortion, trying again to…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Northstar Cash' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:07-10-17-21-26(seven, ten, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-six)
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 3' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:3-8-4(three, eight, four)