MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:
9-1-6
(nine, one, six)
05-07-13-27-45
(five, seven, thirteen, twenty-seven, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
Estimated jackpot: $44 million
02-06-12-14-30
(two, six, twelve, fourteen, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $42 million
West Metro Judge denies audiovisual coverage of hearings for former officers charged in George Floyd killing
Nation
Nevada, Energy Department settle fight over secret plutonium
Nevada ended a two-year legal battle Friday with the U.S. Energy Department over the secret shipment of weapons grade plutonium to a site near Las Vegas.
Nation
National
Man convicted of stealing high tech trade secrets for China
A federal judge has convicted a Chinese national of economic espionage, stealing trade secrets and engaging in a conspiracy for the benefit of his country's government.
Nation
Some states revert to restrictions as virus cases surge
Texas and Florida reversed course and clamped down on bars again Friday in the nation's biggest retreat yet as the daily number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the U.S. surged to an all-time high of 40,000.