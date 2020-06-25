MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:
5-3-3
(five, three, three)
Estimated jackpot: $44 million
03-06-11-15-29
(three, six, eleven, fifteen, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $42 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
Ford plays it safe with revamped F-150, focuses on interior
Six years ago, Ford made a Texas-size wager on the top-selling vehicle in America, rolling out a radical new version of the F-Series pickup with a lighter aluminum body instead of the customary steel.
National
California approves 1st-in-US electric truck sales rule
California regulators approved new rules on Thursday that would force automakers to sell more electric work trucks and delivery vans, a first-of-its-kind rule aimed at helping the nation's most populous state clean up its worst-in-the-nation air quality.
National
Verizon joins ad boycott of Facebook over hateful content
Verizon is joining an escalating movement to siphon advertising away from Facebook in an effort to pressure the company into doing more to prevent racist and violent information from being shared on its social networking service.
National
Colorado reopens inquiry into Elijah McClain's 2019 death
The Colorado governor on Thursday ordered prosecutors to reopen the investigation into the death of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man put into a chokehold by police who stopped him on the street in suburban Denver last year because he was "being suspicious."
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Northstar Cash' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:03-06-11-15-29(three, six, eleven, fifteen, twenty-nine)