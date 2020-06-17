MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

6-5-2

(six, five, two)

01-05-17-26-38

(one, five, seventeen, twenty-six, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $270,000

12-19-21-26-48, Star Ball: 7, ASB: 2

(twelve, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, forty-eight; Star Ball: seven; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $26 million

03-16-17-24-27

(three, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-four, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $25,000

07-10-63-64-68, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 3

(seven, ten, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-eight; Powerball: ten; Power Play: three)