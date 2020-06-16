MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
5-4-6
(five, four, six)
21-23-33-35-42, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 3
(twenty-one, twenty-three, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty-two; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $22 million
01-06-12-19-21
(one, six, twelve, nineteen, twenty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $27,000
Estimated jackpot: $22 million
5 years after church massacre, S Carolina protects monuments
Five years ago after eight black church members and their pastor were shot and killed in a racist attack, South Carolina came together and took down the Confederate flag from the Capitol lawn.
As soldiers deploy amid pandemic, they fight 2 battles
Edward Brown has always found a way to deal with his husband's military deployments in the past, but the most recent one felt different. Instead of an endless parade of family visits and last-minute errands, Brown and Staff Sgt. James Clyde were holed up inside their Fayetteville, North Carolina, apartment watching Netflix and making TikTok videos.
High court decision spotlights GOP divide over LGBT rights
Democrats flooded Twitter and email inboxes this week with praise for the watershed Supreme Court decision shielding gay, lesbian and transgender people from job discrimination. Republicans — not so much.