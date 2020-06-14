MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Sunday:
2-3-1
(two, three, one)
Estimated jackpot: $22 million
03-08-15-17-23
(three, eight, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $22 million
More From Nation
National
The Latest: China's capital re-institutes virus measures
China has reported 49 new confirmed coronavirus cases as the capital Beijing re-instituted measures to contain a new outbreak.
Books
Book Critics Circle officials resign, citing privacy breach
The president and five other board members of the National Book Critics Circle have resigned amid allegations of racism and violations of privacy.
National
`Stop fighting!' Atlanta sobriety test quickly turned deadly
One minute, Rayshard Brooks was chatting cooperatively with Atlanta police, saying he'd had a couple of drinks to celebrate his daughter's birthday and agreeing to a breath test. The next, they were wrestling on the ground and grappling over a Taser before Brooks took the weapon and ran.
Music
Hank Williams Jr.'s 27-year-old daughter killed in accident
The 27-year-old daughter of country singer Hank Williams Jr. was killed in a highway accident in Tennessee, police said.
National
Police: Colorado man arrested after people held at gunpoint
Authorities have arrested a Colorado man they say held two roofing-company salesmen at gunpoint who had been knocking on doors in his neighborhood.