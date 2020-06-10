MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
5-9-1
(five, nine, one)
09-19-23-42-47
(nine, nineteen, twenty-three, forty-two, forty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $185,000
13-16-33-38-52, Star Ball: 7, ASB: 4
(thirteen, sixteen, thirty-three, thirty-eight, fifty-two; Star Ball: seven; ASB: four)
Estimated jackpot: $2.95 million
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
01-05-07-17-29
(one, five, seven, seventeen, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $37,000
10-33-41-52-54, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 5
(ten, thirty-three, forty-one, fifty-two, fifty-four; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: five)
Estimated jackpot: $22 million
At West Point, Trump appeals for unity in troubled times
As the nation struggles to confront its complicated racial legacy, President Donald Trump preached unity to West Point graduates and told them never to forget the legacy of soldiers from generations ago who fought "a bloody war to extinguish the evil of slavery.''
Federal appeals court clears way for Texas execution
A federal appeals court has cleared the way for the execution to proceed next week of a man condemned for the fatal stabbing more than 20 years ago of an 85-year-old woman.
Atlanta police shoot, kill suspect after struggle
Georgia authorities said Saturday a man was shot and killed in a late night struggle with Atlanta police outside a fast food restaurant after he failed a field sobriety test and resisted arrest.
Protests in Trump country test his hold in rural white areas
The protest movement over racial injustice has quickly spread deep into predominantly white, small-town America, notably throughout parts of the country that delivered the presidency for Donald Trump.
Governor has role in Davis statue's removal from Capitol
Having led the push to take down a statue of Jefferson Davis from the Kentucky Capitol, the state's governor had a ceremonial role Saturday in its removal from the place it stood for decades.