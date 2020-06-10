MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

5-9-1

(five, nine, one)

09-19-23-42-47

(nine, nineteen, twenty-three, forty-two, forty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $185,000

13-16-33-38-52, Star Ball: 7, ASB: 4

(thirteen, sixteen, thirty-three, thirty-eight, fifty-two; Star Ball: seven; ASB: four)

Estimated jackpot: $2.95 million

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

01-05-07-17-29

(one, five, seven, seventeen, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $37,000

10-33-41-52-54, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 5

(ten, thirty-three, forty-one, fifty-two, fifty-four; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: five)

Estimated jackpot: $22 million