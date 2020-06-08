MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:
1-2-4
(one, two, four)
07-09-13-33-45
(seven, nine, thirteen, thirty-three, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $410 million
04-17-27-30-31
(four, seventeen, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $22 million
Seattle council members protest after tear gas used on crowd
Just days after Seattle's mayor and police chief promised a month-long moratorium on using a type of tear gas to disperse protesters, the department used it again during an overnight demonstration, bringing severe criticism Monday from City Council members, vows to overhaul the department and calls for the mayor to consider resigning.
National
Thousands mourn George Floyd in Texas amid calls for reform
The last chance for the public to say goodbye to George Floyd drew thousands of mourners Monday to a church in Houston where he grew up, as his death two weeks ago continues to stoke protests in America and beyond over racial injustice, and spurred France to abruptly halt the use of police choke holds.
National
Crews inspect, but won't yet remove, Richmond's Lee statue
Workers for the state of Virginia inspected Richmond's huge statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee on Monday before its planned removal. While protesters have toppled some other Confederate statues and some cities have moved swiftly to remove what critics see as symbols of white supremacy, this monument won't be so easy to take down.
National
In Minneapolis, rage over George Floyd extends beyond cops
To truly understand the rage people in this city felt as they watched a video of George Floyd begging, gasping and slowly succumbing beneath the weight of a police officer's knee, it's necessary to step back in time.
Coronavirus
With two new lawsuits, 3M has filed 14 claiming N95 fraud
Ohio company called "ringleader" in fraudulent sales in California.