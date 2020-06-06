MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:
5-0-7
(five, zero, seven)
10-12-22-39-46, Star Ball: 9, ASB: 2
(ten, twelve, twenty-two, thirty-nine, forty-six; Star Ball: nine; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $2.9 million
Estimated jackpot: $410 million
06-10-13-16-30
(six, ten, thirteen, sixteen, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $28,000
01-17-38-68-69, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 2
(one, seventeen, thirty-eight, sixty-eight, sixty-nine; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
