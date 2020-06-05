MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:
8-6-1
(eight, six, one)
24-31-34-37-42
(twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-seven, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $160,000
Estimated jackpot: $378 million
08-14-29-30-31
(eight, fourteen, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
Footage shows cops shot at fleeing man over 20 times in Utah
Salt Lake City police officers fired at least 20 shots at a man as he ran away, body camera footage released Friday shows.Bernardo Palacios-Carbajal, 22,…
National
DC paints huge Black Lives Matter mural near White House
The city of Washington capped nearly a week of demonstrations against police brutality Friday by painting the words Black Lives Matter in enormous bright yellow letters on the street leading to the White House, a highly visible display of the local government's embrace of protests that has put it further at odds with President Donald Trump.
National
Seattle mayor bans tear gas use for 30 days amid protests
The Seattle mayor has banned the police use of tear gas as protests continue in the city and nationally over the killing of George Floyd.
National
Shot officer was targeted at Vegas protest, authorities say
A prosecutor said Friday a 20-year-old Las Vegas man deliberately shot and gravely wounded a police officer during a Las Vegas Strip protest of the death George Floyd in Minneapolis, and said the man fired at least two other shots that night.
National
Mayor downplays rough police treatment of NYC protesters
Another day of protests over the death of George Floyd brought more examples of New York City officials downplaying or denying the police department's rough treatment of protesters — even when it was caught on video.