MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:
6-4-6
(six, four, six)
09-18-24-26-29, Lucky Ball: 8
(nine, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-nine; Lucky Ball: eight)
Estimated jackpot: $378 million
02-06-07-13-14
(two, six, seven, thirteen, fourteen)
Estimated jackpot: $26,000
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Minneapolis
A new March on Washington announced as George Floyd is eulogized
"This is the era to deal with policing and criminal justice," Al Sharpton said.
National
Detained US Navy veteran freed by Iran as part of deal
A U.S. Navy veteran whose family said his only crime was falling in love left Iran on Thursday after nearly two years of detention, winning his freedom as part of a deal that spared an American-Iranian physician from any additional time behind bars.
Celebrities
Ex-Dodgers star Carl Crawford arrested on assault charge
Former Los Angeles Dodgers star Carl Crawford has been arrested after his former girlfriend accused him of assaulting her during an argument over a man she had begun dating.
Nation
Police: Parents, 4 kids found dead in garage in San Antonio
A family of six, including four children between the ages of 11 months and 4 years old, was found dead in the back of an SUV parked in the garage of a San Antonio home, authorities there said Thursday night.
Variety
Monkeys, ferrets offer needed clues in COVID-19 vaccine race
The global race for a COVID-19 vaccine boils down to some critical questions: How much must the shots rev up someone’s immune system to really…