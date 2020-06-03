MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
8-7-8
(eight, seven, eight)
01-07-22-27-46
(one, seven, twenty-two, twenty-seven, forty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
Estimated jackpot: $378 million
02-04-17-22-23
(two, four, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $135 million
The Latest: Police department in Charlotte under criticism
The Latest on the May 25 death in Minneapolis of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who pleaded for air as a white police officer…
National
The Latest: China reports 1 confirmed virus case, no deaths
The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health…
TV & Media
Deputy fired in Tennessee after 'open fire' comment
A Tennessee county sheriff's deputy was fired from his job after he said authorities should have "opened fire" on anyone who acted violently during protests against the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, officials said.
National
Portland, Oregon, city of protest, reels from nightly chaos
This liberal city is known — and prepared — for protests that can descend into chaos, but even it is reeling from the nightly unrest splintering off peaceful demonstrations over police killings of African Americans. Portland's visibly frustrated police chief on Wednesday pleaded for people to help stop those "holding our city with violence."
National
Prosecutors: 3 men plotted to terrorize Vegas protests
Three Nevada men with ties to a loose movement of right-wing extremists advocating the overthrow of the U.S. government have been arrested on terrorism-related charges in what authorities say was a conspiracy to spark violence during recent protests in Las Vegas.