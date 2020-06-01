MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:

7-1-2

(seven, one, two)

02-05-20-21-26

(two, five, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $140,000

05-15-30-40-45, Lucky Ball: 16

(five, fifteen, thirty, forty, forty-five; Lucky Ball: sixteen)

Estimated jackpot: $356 million

13-18-23-29-31

(thirteen, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $26,000

Estimated jackpot: $135 million