MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
0-9-3
(zero, nine, three)
20-22-32-36-37
(twenty, twenty-two, thirty-two, thirty-six, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
Estimated jackpot: $336 million
11-17-22-24-28
(eleven, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $114 million
National
Task force on missing Native Americans resumes sessions
A presidential task force charged with coming up with ways to address missing and slain Native Americans resumed tribal listening sessions Wednesday, encountering some technological glitches in the virtual version.
Variety
Arizona sues Google over 'deceptive' location tracking
Google kept tabs on the whereabouts of its users even if they had turned off location tracking, an Arizona official alleged in a lawsuit filed Wednesday.
National
LA allows shopping, worship sooner than expected in pandemic
Retail shops and offices were allowed to open Wednesday and the largest Roman Catholic archdiocese in the U.S. announced a plan to resume services as Los Angeles County took another step toward a reopening that seemed hard to imagine a week ago.
National
Sam Johnson, ex-Texas GOP congressman and Vietnam POW, dies
Former Texas Rep. Sam Johnson, a military pilot who spent years at a prisoner of war in Vietnam before serving more than two decades in…
National
What you need to know today about the virus outbreak
Las Vegas casinos plan to welcome tourists again on June 4. South Korea on Wednesday announced a spike in new coronavirus infections and considered reimposing…