MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
0-8-0
(zero, eight, zero)
Estimated jackpot: $313 million
06-11-15-25-30
(six, eleven, fifteen, twenty-five, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $114 million
Minneapolis What we know about Derek Chauvin and Tou Thao, two of the officers caught on tape in the death of George Floyd
National
Citgo sues Miami firm over millions lost in Venezuela fraud
When the U.S. recognized Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó as the nation's rightful leader last year it did more than just trigger a bitter feud with socialist leader Nicolás Maduro. Increasingly, it's also unleashing a torrent of lawsuits.
National
In a first, Twitter adds fact-check warnings to Trump tweets
For the first time, Twitter has flagged some of President Donald Trump's tweets with a fact-check warning.On Tuesday, Twitter added a warning phrase to two…
Nation
Coroner IDs Mississippi man killed in road rage encounter
Authorities on Tuesday identified a Mississippi man who was shot to death during a road rage incident the day before, and they were still searching for the suspect who was driving a vehicle with Louisiana license plates.
Nation
Video showing Michigan deputy punching woman sparks protests
A Michigan sheriff's deputy is seen on video punching a black woman in the head several times during her arrest early Tuesday, and another deputy tased her husband after the couple allegedly refused an order to leave the scene of a shooting.
National
US warns Nevada governor about in-person worship limits
The Trump administration is warning Nevada's Democratic governor that his plan for reopening the state during recovery from the coronavirus fails to treat religious and secular gatherings equally.