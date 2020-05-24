MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Sunday:
9-5-4
(nine, five, four)
Estimated jackpot: $313 million
01-03-19-24-29
(one, three, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $114 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Trump tweets insults, promotes baseless claims, plays golf on weekend dedicated to war dead
WASHINGTON – As the death toll in the novel coronavirus pandemic neared 100,000 Americans this Memorial Day weekend, President Donald Trump derided and insulted perceived…
National
The Latest: Millions of kids in Australia return to schools
The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with…
Home & Garden
US Muslims try to balance Eid rituals with virus concerns
With no congregational prayers or family gatherings, Salsabiel Mujovic has been worried that this year's Eid al-Fitr celebration will pale. Still, she's determined to bring home holiday cheer amid the coronavirus gloom.
National
Judge rules against Florida on felons paying fines to vote
A Florida law requiring felons to pay legal fees as part of their sentences before regaining the vote is unconstitutional for those unable to pay, or unable to find out how much they owe, a federal judge ruled Sunday.
National
Memorial Day weekend draws crowds and triggers warnings
The Memorial Day weekend marking the unofficial start of summer in the U.S. meant big crowds at beaches and warnings from authorities Sunday about people disregarding the coronavirus social-distancing rules and risking a resurgence of the scourge that has killed nearly 100,000 Americans.