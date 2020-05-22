MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:
8-0-1
(eight, zero, one)
16-25-34-38-44
(sixteen, twenty-five, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $298 million
02-11-13-21-31
(two, eleven, thirteen, twenty-one, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $104 million
