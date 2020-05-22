MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:

8-0-1

(eight, zero, one)

16-25-34-38-44

(sixteen, twenty-five, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $298 million

02-11-13-21-31

(two, eleven, thirteen, twenty-one, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $104 million