MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:
6-4-4
(six, four, four)
08-11-24-30-33, Lucky Ball: 12
(eight, eleven, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-three; Lucky Ball: twelve)
Estimated jackpot: $298 million
09-15-19-20-22
(nine, fifteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $37,000
Estimated jackpot: $104 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Tennessee rep: Loud protests near chamber may warrant arrest
Tennessee Rep. Bruce Griffey's hearing is iffy and getting worse with age.
TV & Media
Reporters Alcindor, Collins, Jiang get under Trump's skin
To anyone who's watched, there's more that binds Yamiche Alcindor, Kaitlan Collins and Weijia Jiang than an impromptu display of teamwork at a recent White House news conference.
National
Georgia prosecutor pledges to find justice in Arbery slaying
The Atlanta-area prosecutor now handling the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery spoke for the first time about the case on Friday, pledging to "make sure that we find justice" for a broken family and community.
National
Perry's studio moves toward reopening while industry waits
Tyler Perry is planning to make his Atlanta-based mega studio one of the first domestic filming grounds to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic. But while Perry is looking to restart production in July, other studios in Georgia and beyond are anxiously waiting for Hollywood's green light.
Variety
What you need to know today about the virus outbreak
The coronavirus pandemic is accelerating across Latin America, Russia, India and Pakistan while the number of cases are flattening and businesses start to reopen in…