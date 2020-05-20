MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
4-8-2
(four, eight, two)
04-10-15-18-24
(four, ten, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $580,000
Estimated jackpot: $298 million
06-07-13-28-31
(six, seven, thirteen, twenty-eight, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $95 million
