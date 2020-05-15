MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:
4-9-5
(four, nine, five)
03-04-09-13-34
(three, four, nine, thirteen, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $470,000
11-17-32-33-46, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 3
(eleven, seventeen, thirty-two, thirty-three, forty-six; Mega Ball: twenty-five; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $266 million
07-17-19-22-28
(seven, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $26,000
Estimated jackpot: $86 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
The Latest: Italy easing travel restrictions
The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with…
Celebrities
Report: Bryant crash pilot had no drugs, alcohol in system
The pilot flying Kobe Bryant and seven others to a youth basketball tournament did not have alcohol or drugs in his system, and all nine sustained immediately fatal injuries when their helicopter slammed into a hillside outside Los Angeles in January, according to autopsies released Friday.
National
Rescinded offers, dashed dreams for Wis. college students
The Class of 2020 may as well be dubbed the Class of COVID-19.
Coronavirus
U.S. House passes new $3 trillion virus relief bill
Democrats pushed ahead the election-year measure, designed to brace the economy and health-care system.
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:4-9-5(four, nine, five)03-04-09-13-34(three, four, nine, thirteen, thirty-four)Estimated jackpot: $470,00011-17-32-33-46, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 3(eleven, seventeen, thirty-two, thirty-three, forty-six;…