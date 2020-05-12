MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

8-3-6

(eight, three, six)

07-16-27-44-52, Mega Ball: 5, Megaplier: 5

(seven, sixteen, twenty-seven, forty-four, fifty-two; Mega Ball: five; Megaplier: five)

Estimated jackpot: $248 million

12-15-19-23-30

(twelve, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-three, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $29,000

Estimated jackpot: $77 million