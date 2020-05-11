MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:
6-0-7
(six, zero, seven)
17-23-37-41-42
(seventeen, twenty-three, thirty-seven, forty-one, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $385,000
Estimated jackpot: $248 million
01-11-12-21-30
(one, eleven, twelve, twenty-one, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $77 million
Nation
MN Lottery
