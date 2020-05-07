MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:

6-2-4

(six, two, four)

03-08-22-23-45, Lucky Ball: 15

(three, eight, twenty-two, twenty-three, forty-five; Lucky Ball: fifteen)

Estimated jackpot: $231 million

06-10-12-17-23

(six, ten, twelve, seventeen, twenty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $26,000

Estimated jackpot: $68 million