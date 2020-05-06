MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
1-1-5
(one, one, five)
02-07-25-30-45
(two, seven, twenty-five, thirty, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $315,000
18-25-31-35-42, Star Ball: 9, ASB: 3
(eighteen, twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-five, forty-two; Star Ball: nine; ASB: three)
Estimated jackpot: $2.45 million
Estimated jackpot: $231 million
03-06-19-21-29
(three, six, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $25,000
07-08-35-50-65, Powerball: 20, Power Play: 4
(seven, eight, thirty-five, fifty, sixty-five; Powerball: twenty; Power Play: four)
Estimated jackpot: $59 million
