MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:
1-2-6
(one, two, six)
03-04-11-23-35, Lucky Ball: 17
(three, four, eleven, twenty-three, thirty-five; Lucky Ball: seventeen)
Estimated jackpot: $200 million
02-05-07-13-28
(two, five, seven, thirteen, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $51,000
Estimated jackpot: $51 million
Virus rained grief on New York in April; will May be better?
New York's horrible April -- among the worst in its history — is over. Only time will tell if the coronavirus pandemic that made it so awful will fade in May.
Music
Alaska book controversy draws attention of hometown rockers
Members of the Grammy-winning rock band Portugal. The Man are stepping into a banned book controversy in their Alaska home town.
Nation
'I died and came back': 12-year-old recovers from virus
As her desperately sick daughter was being airlifted to a hospital, Jennifer Daly was thinking about all the parts of life that still lay ahead for her 12-year-old and whether she'd ever experience them: Would she get to fall in love? Would she get the chance to get married and have her own children?
National
Not so fast: US against release of Colombian cocaine kingpin
Federal prosecutors oppose a bid for early prison release by former Medellin cocaine cartel kingpin Fabio Ochoa, contending that his request far underplays the vast amount of drugs he helped smuggle into the U.S. over two decades.
National
California county defies governor's virus shutdown order
A rural California county allowed nonessential businesses to reopen and diners to eat in restaurants on Friday, becoming the first to defy Gov. Gavin Newsom's statewide orders barring such moves during the coronavirus pandemic.