MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
0-2-8
(zero, two, eight)
13-19-53-54-63, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 3
(thirteen, nineteen, fifty-three, fifty-four, sixty-three; Mega Ball: seventeen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $186 million
05-07-08-21-24
(five, seven, eight, twenty-one, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $43 million
