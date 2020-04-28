MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:

5-8-1

(five, eight, one)

02-24-35-38-42

(two, twenty-four, thirty-five, thirty-eight, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $195,000

01-05-09-28-35, Lucky Ball: 9

(one, five, nine, twenty-eight, thirty-five; Lucky Ball: nine)

Estimated jackpot: $186 million

04-17-18-27-31

(four, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-seven, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $32,000

Estimated jackpot: $43 million