MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:
0-2-0
(zero, two, zero)
Estimated jackpot: $174 million
07-08-17-21-22
(seven, eight, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $37 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Judge tosses California ammunition purchase law
A federal judge on Thursday blocked a California law requiring background checks for people buying ammunition, issuing a sharply worded rebuke of "onerous and convoluted" regulations that violate the constitutional right to bear arms.
Movies
'The Chi' star arrested for drugs, weapons in Mississippi
A fired star of the hit Showtime series "The Chi" who was also featured in the Academy Award-nominated film "Straight Outta Compton" has been arrested on drugs and weapons charges on Mississippi's coast.
National
$310B for small business loans likely spoken for, banks say
Small business owners still applying for loans under the government's coronavirus relief program may end up disappointed — the $310 billion being added to the program may already be spoken for.
National
Elizabeth Warren's oldest brother dies of coronavirus
The oldest brother of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Donald Reed Herring, has died from the coronavirus, the Massachusetts senator said Thursday.
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:0-2-0(zero, two, zero)Estimated jackpot: $174 million07-08-17-21-22(seven, eight, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-two)Estimated jackpot: $37 million