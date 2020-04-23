MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
9-9-5
(nine, nine, five)
03-07-14-34-42
(three, seven, fourteen, thirty-four, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $170,000
Estimated jackpot: $174 million
02-04-11-25-28
(two, four, eleven, twenty-five, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $29 million
New virus timeline: California had 2 deaths weeks earlier
Two people with the coronavirus died in California as much as three weeks before the U.S. reported its first death from the disease in late February — a gap that a top health official said Wednesday may have led to delays in issuing stay-at-home orders in the nation's most populous state.
National
AP-NORC poll: Few Americans support easing virus protections
Americans remain overwhelmingly in favor of stay-at-home orders and other efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus, a new survey finds, even as small pockets of attention-grabbing protests demanding the lifting of such restrictions emerge nationwide.
Coronavirus
Poll finds broad support for actions to curb virus
Though a small, vocal minority has called the sweeping public closures and limits on gatherings over the top, most Americans say government orders to limit contact are the right call.
Coronavirus
Calif. health officials find earlier virus deaths
It underscored shortcomings in the nation's surveillance system for detecting outbreaks.
National
Under pressure, Harvard says it will reject US relief aid
Harvard University announced Wednesday it will turn down $8.7 million in federal coronavirus relief, a day after President Donald Trump excoriated the wealthy Ivy League school over taxpayer money it stood to receive.