MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:
8-8-0
(eight, eight, zero)
15-29-38-42-46
(fifteen, twenty-nine, thirty-eight, forty-two, forty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $160,000
Estimated jackpot: $164 million
09-17-27-29-31
(nine, seventeen, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $29 million
MN Lottery
