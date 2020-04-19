MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:
3-3-2
(three, three, two)
02-15-18-41-48, Star Ball: 6, ASB: 2
(two, fifteen, eighteen, forty-one, forty-eight; Star Ball: six; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $2.2 million
Estimated jackpot: $164 million
07-15-24-25-29
(seven, fifteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $31,000
04-44-46-56-63, Powerball: 19, Power Play: 2
(four, forty-four, forty-six, fifty-six, sixty-three; Powerball: nineteen; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $24 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Storms rattle central Alabama; forecasters warn of tornadoes
High winds, hail and heavy rain pounded parts of Alabama on Sunday, as forecasters warned residents to brace for possible tornadoes and flooding later in the day.
National
'Cartels are scrambling': Virus snarls global drug trade
Coronavirus is dealing a gut punch to the illegal drug trade, paralyzing economies, closing borders and severing supply chains in China that traffickers rely on for the chemicals to make such profitable drugs as methamphetamine and fentanyl.
National
The Latest: Pence says 150,000 tests being conducted daily
The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with…
Variety
Liquor store closures drive drinkers to seek booze options
The unparalleled decision a month ago to close the state-owned stores that sell nearly all of Pennsylvania's liquor and much of its wine prompted some people to drive across state lines to stock up, risking a misdemeanor charge.
Variety
Video tribute honors Oklahoma bombing victims amid outbreak
Survivors and loved ones of the 168 people who were killed in the Oklahoma City bombing won't be able to gather Sunday on the grounds of the city's memorial to mark the 25th anniversary of the attack, but that won't stop them from remembering.